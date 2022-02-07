Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The firm has a market cap of C$167.32 million and a PE ratio of 4.95.

In related news, Director James Grant Evaskevich acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,998,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,008,156.32.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

