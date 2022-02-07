Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $197,339.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $197,339.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.35 or 0.07141862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,621.61 or 0.99681627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

