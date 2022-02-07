York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Sells 22,203 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 2.3% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $308.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

