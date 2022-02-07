York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Sells 27,750 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 66.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises approximately 0.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.