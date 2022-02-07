Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce -$1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($0.73). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.98) to ($4.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,613. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $595.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

