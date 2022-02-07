Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.60. 69,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,334. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 162,105 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.