Zacks: Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post sales of $18.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million.

INDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.00 on Monday. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 97,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,166,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

