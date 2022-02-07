Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.54. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.24.

NYSE:APD traded down $8.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.46. The stock had a trading volume of 119,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.34. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $249.79 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.