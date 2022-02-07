Zacks: Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce $102.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. Everbridge posted sales of $75.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $367.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $452.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,374. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of EVBG opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

