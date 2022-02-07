Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post $526.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $352.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,190,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,810,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

