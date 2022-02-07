Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.88. 13,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 112.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 389,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 461.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 343,257 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.