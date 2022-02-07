Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report sales of $561.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $555.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.77 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.76. 541,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,192. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

