Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report $298.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.80 million. Trex reported sales of $228.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.82.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 769,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,298. Trex has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.37.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.