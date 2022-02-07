Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $203.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $213.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $176.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. 4,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,158. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $26,498,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 132.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 270,921 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.