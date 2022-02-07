Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $203.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.00 million to $213.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $176.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. 4,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,158. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $26,498,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 132.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 270,921 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.