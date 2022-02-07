Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $131.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

