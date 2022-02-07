Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post $58.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $58.73 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $30.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $203.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of GDYN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. 8,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,896. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $353,330.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,470 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

