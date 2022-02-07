Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 200.86% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LCI opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609 over the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in Lannett by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 859,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 365,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 76,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

