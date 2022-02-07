Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OWLT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,967. Owlet has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76.

