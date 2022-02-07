Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $258.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

