Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

QRTEA stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

