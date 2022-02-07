Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

CZWI opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 26.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

