Ziff Davis (ZD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $100.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $98.48 and a one year high of $147.35.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
