Ziff Davis (ZD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $100.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $98.48 and a one year high of $147.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

