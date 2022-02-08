$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.04. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $20,976,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

