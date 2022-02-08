-$0.02 EPS Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.05). Cameco posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

CCJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,685. Cameco has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -283.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 212,865 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

