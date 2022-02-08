$0.02 EPS Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). PetIQ reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PetIQ.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other PetIQ news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PetIQ by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 327,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in PetIQ by 21.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

