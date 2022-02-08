-$0.09 EPS Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). Despegar.com posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DESP. Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DESP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 379,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.18. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 278,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

