$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. 569,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,929. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

