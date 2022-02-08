$0.14 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,778,951. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.32 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $833.63 million, a PE ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

