-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 591,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

SCPH stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

