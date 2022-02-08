-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

CLMT opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

