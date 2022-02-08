$0.44 EPS Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Flex posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flex.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Flex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flex stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,664. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Flex has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.
