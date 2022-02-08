$0.44 EPS Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Flex posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Flex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,664. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Flex has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

