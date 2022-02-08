$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
About Ducommun
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
