$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.
IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
IPG traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,599. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.