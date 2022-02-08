$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,599. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

