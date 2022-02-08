$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.08. PayPal posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.29. 1,488,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,425,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.62.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,311 shares of company stock worth $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 39,893.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 68,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

