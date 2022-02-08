-$1.52 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($6.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

SRRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $486.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,130,601 shares of company stock worth $30,503,543 and sold 9,000 shares worth $252,810. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at $491,000.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

