$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp also reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 365,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,199. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

