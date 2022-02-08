10,866 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

AVD stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

AVD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.