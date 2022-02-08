119,950 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 119,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
VFC opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.
In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.
V.F. Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
