120,864 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after acquiring an additional 121,692 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 617,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,333,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 76,709 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,008,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 949,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07.

