12,899 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

