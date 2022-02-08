$143.44 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post $143.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.66 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $579.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $585.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $575.24 million, with estimates ranging from $506.45 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amarin.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 2,024,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,586. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amarin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

