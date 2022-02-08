$15.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce $15.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $15.68 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $15.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MS traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $106.35. 9,247,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,298,529. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $107.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,299 shares of company stock worth $5,246,867. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

