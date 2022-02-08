15,030 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.