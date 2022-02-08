15,030 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DVAX stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.