153,450 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,157,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $45,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $146.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

