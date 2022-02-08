17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. 90,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 163,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 16th. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.56) by $1.33. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 83.53% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. Equities analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $146,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

