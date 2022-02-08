18,436 Shares in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Shares of KFVG stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

