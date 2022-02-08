20,000 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Purchased by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 204.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 156.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,377 shares during the last quarter.

FCG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

