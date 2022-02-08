20,000 Shares in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Purchased by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 376,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:PFMT remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,273. The stock has a market cap of $172.86 million, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.