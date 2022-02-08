22,269 Shares in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Acquired by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,748,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

SELB opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

