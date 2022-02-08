$224.76 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post $224.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.01 million and the highest is $230.51 million. Albany International posted sales of $226.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $914.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $908.34 million to $919.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $990.41 million, with estimates ranging from $966.46 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 230.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 153,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,835. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $93.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

